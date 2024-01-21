Skeet shooters take India's quota tally to record 19

NEW DELHI: The last two Olympics were a forgettable experience for Indian shooters. Having entered the marquee event with tall aspirations, the shooters had drawn blanks. There were question marks if they could recover in time for their next opportunity. They have bounced back in an emphatic manner and now will be having another shot at the Olympics with at least 19 (a record for India) participants.

Skeet shooters Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon were the latest two to add to India's quota tally. Competing in the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun event in Kuwait City, the duo gunned down silver medals, earning Olympic quotas for India in the process. It also means India will be fielding two or more skeet shooters for the first time in Olympics.

"This is unprecedented. Finally, we now have quotas in skeet discipline. This is mainly down to the shooters who had been doing well. The coaches' value addition has also helped them,'' Kanwar Sultan Singh, NRAI secretary general, told this daily.