Strong TN squash team aims for gold

CHENNAI: It was a mixed day for squash players from Tamil Nadu at the Khelo India Youth Games played at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai.

Talented athletes from various states showcased their skill and determination. The event witnessed some remarkable performances. In the women’s individual matches, Pooja Arthi from Tamil Nadu delivered a stunning performance defeating Subhadra K Sony of Kerala with a commanding score of 11-2 in all three sets. Her teammate, Shameena Riaz triumphed over Chitrangda Goel from Uttar Pradesh in a gripping match, securing victory with scores of 11-3, 14-12, 8-11, 11-3.

In the men’s category, Arihant KS from Tamil Nadu outplayed Malay Rathod of Chhattisgarh (11-2, 11-2, 11-1). Sandhesh PR defeated Rishi Pawar of Rajasthan (11-3, 11-8, 11-8). In a nail-biting encounter, Meyyappan L from Tamil Nadu narrowly beat Dishant Murjani of Rajasthan, with the final scores reading 10-12, 11-5, 8-11, 11-2, 13-11.