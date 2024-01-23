Madrid to host Spanish F1 Grand Prix from 2026

MADRID: Madrid will host the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 on a new circuit that will have both street and non-street sectors, organisers of the sport announced Tuesday.

The event has up until now been held in Barcelona and it was not immediately clear if that track will continue to hold a Formula One race from 2026.

The new 5.47-kilometre circuit will be built in and around Madrid's IFEMA convention centre in the northeast of the Spanish capital and will feature 20 corners, Formula One organisers said in a statement.

It will have the capacity to receive over 110,000 spectators per day, which could increase to 140,000 during the first half of the agreement "making Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar", the statement added.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula One said "today's announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain."