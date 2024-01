TN bag five medals in squash

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s R Pooja Arthi and Tavneet Singh Mundra of MP emerged as the women’s and men’s individual champions, respectively in squash at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu team has dominated the individual events in squash by securing five medals (1 gold, 4 bronze) out of the eight medals on offer in the Games.

In the women’s singles final, top-seed Pooja lived up to her billing to edge out Maharashtra second seed Nirupama Dubey 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 in a thriller at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy. In the men’s singles final, top seed Tavneet rallied to beat Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) 5-11, 8-11, 11-1, 13-11, 11-4 in a nail-biting title round in the fourth game. In the team competition, Tamil Nadu will take on Uttar Pradesh in the men’s final and lock horns with Maharashtra for the women’s crown on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s Muskan Rana put the brakes on Maharashtra’s dominance in Rhythmic gymnastics competition by clinching gold in individual Clubs category. Muskan finished on top with a total of 24.05 points to clinch Jammu and Kashmir’s first gold of the Games with Maharashtra’s Parina Madanpotra (22.95) and Haryana’s Life Adlakha (22.80) bagging the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Results: Squash: Singles (finals): Men: Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) bt Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) 5-11, 8-11, 11-1, 13-11, 11-4; Women: Pooja Arthi R (TN) bt Nirupama Dubey (Mah) 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6; Cycling: Women: Individual Pursuit (2km): Gold: Dhanyadha JP (TN) 2:52.333; Silver: Shiya Lalwani (Mah) 2:54.530; Bronze: Gargi Bishnoi (Raj) 2:56.396; Men: Individual Pursuit (3km): Gold: Kheta Ram Chinga (Raj) 3:50.494; Silver: Prahalad Kumar (Bih) 3:51.953; Bronze: Aashirwad Saxena (Tel) 3:47.502; Gymnastics: Women: Rhythmic Hoop: Gold: Kimaya Karle (Mah) 24.55; Silver: Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 24.10; Bronze: Muskan Rana (J&K) 23.35; Rhythmic Ball: Gold: Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 26.00; Silver: Muskan Rana (J&K) 25.55; Bronze: Life Adlakha (Har) 22.80; Judo: Women: 63kg: Gold: Daechan Stanzin (Del); Silver: Khushi (Del); Bronze: Manpreet Rani (Har), Nandhana Prasad (Ker); 63+kg: Gold: Dipapati NG (Man), Silver: Sirohi Nitya (UP); Bronze: Hanshu (Har), Sunil Radhika D (Kar); Men: 81kg: Gold: Sachin Kumar Singh (UP); Silver: Manas Kumar (Jha); Bronze: E Hemanth Sachin (TN), Harsh Sharma (Pun); 81+kg: Gold: Rakshit Tokas (Del); Silver: Yash Patil (Guj); Bronze: Prakhar Kumar Singh (UP), Symon L (Man); Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Gold Medal Match: Haryana bt Rajasthan 16-6; Bronze Medal Match: Tamil Nadu bt Madhya Pradesh 16-6. Athletics: Women: 100m hurdles: 1. Aliza Mulla (Mah) 14.40s; 2. Antreesa M (Ker) 14.48s; 3. Aerrolla PR (Tel) 14.59s; 400m: 1. Roshni Yadav (UP) 56.40s; 2. Reethushree (Ker) 56.40s; 3. Tahura Khatun (WB) 57.52s; Shot Put: 1. Anupriya VS (Ker) 17.22m; 2. Gurleen Kaur (Pun) 16.38m; 3. Tamanna (Har) 116.35m; Men: 110m hurdles: 1. Vishnu (TN) 13.77s; 2. Sandeep Gond (Mah) 13.89s; 3. Kiran K (Ker) 14.14s; 400m: 1. Sharan M (TN) 48.42s; 2. Dhruva Ballal (Kar) 49.06s; 3. Shaikh Azaruddin (Tel) 49.15s;