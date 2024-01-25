Khelo India Youth Games: Two meet records in athletics

CHENNAI: Maharashtra’s Siya Sawant and Odisha’s Mohammad Basha were the fastest athletes at the 6th Khelo India Youth Games while Bihar’s Durga Singh and Rahul Sarnaliya of Uttarakhand improved on the girls and boys 1500m meet records at the JN stadium here on Wednesday. Sprinter Siya led from start to finish to stop the clock at 12.10 seconds to pip local hope Abhinaya Rajarajan (12.21sec). Maharashtra’s Rujula Bhosale took the bronze with a timing of 12.23 sec.

A few minutes later, Durga finished the 1500m race in 4:29.32 seconds with Muskan coming home in 4:33.95 seconds as both improved on the meet record of 4:35.45 set by Sneha in the Guwahati Games. Tamil Nadu and Odisha won three gold in athletics on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra gymnast Aaryan Davande clinched two gold medals from parallel bars and vault on Wednesday to end his 6th Khelo India Youth Games campaign with four golds and a bronze here on Wednesday.

Cyclists Vedant Jadhav from Maharashtra and Vimla Machra from Rajasthan also added another gold medal to their tally by winning the Keirin races at the Velodrome at TNPESU.

With these medals defending champions Maharashtra become the first team to bag 50 medals that included 18 gold. Results: Cycling: Women’s: Keirin: Gold: Vimla Machra (Rajasthan); Silver: Heisnam Prenika Chanu (Man); Bronze: R Tamilarasi (TN); Men’s: Keirin: Gold: Vedant Jadhav (Mah); Silver: Atharva Patil (Kerala); Bronze: Vedant Tajane (Mah); Gymnastics: Women’s: Floor: Gold: Shatakshi Takke (Mah) 11.500; Silver: Nishika Agarwal (Tel) 11.500; Bronze: Diya Thakore (Guj) 11.267; Men’s: Vault: Gold: Aaryan Davande (Mah) 13.200; Silver: Harschit D (UP) 13.200; Bronze: Siddhant Konde (Mah) 12.950; Shooting: Men’s: 10m Air Pistol: Gold: Samrat Rana (Har) 242.8; Silver: Jonathan Gavin Anthony (Kar) 241.8; Bronze: Anshul (Raj) 221.3.