Mary Kom announces retirement

CHENNAI: Six-time World Champion and 2012 London Olympics medallist MC Mary Kom has reportedly announced her retirement from boxing on Wednesday. Speaking at an event in the 41-year-old, while reiterating her hunger to continue, said that she will not be able to continue because of the age-limit restrictions. “I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit (because of the age limit). I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life,” she was quoted saying by ANI.

According to the International Boxing Association rules, male and female boxers can compete in elite-level events till the age of 40. Last month, the first female boxer to win six world champions had indicated that she might go pro because of the same reason but hadn’t made any final decision.