Neeraj Chopra says India must host global athletics competitions within two-three years

NEW DELHI: He has single-handedly raised the profile of Indian athletics internationally and Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra now wants the country to go a notch higher in the pecking order by hosting global events in the next two-three years.

India is set to bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships but Chopra said the country can host other global competitions of smaller scale before that.

"It will be good if we host 2029 World Championships but 2029 is a long way to go. I think India can host some big global competitions like Continental Tour event (of World Athletics) before that," Chopra told PTI in an interview felicitated by Switzerland Tourism.