Volleyball federation elections on Feb 17

CHENNAI: The elections of the executive committee of the Volleyball Federation of India are set to be held during its annual general meeting on February 17. The VFI was being run by an ad hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association last year due to infighting and ‘unprofessionalism’.

The sports ministry had derecognised the VFI in 2019 and last year around May the ministry had requested the IOA to form an ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs and also conduct elections. The election notice, dated January 19, was published on IOA, Sports Authority of India and sports ministry’s websites. The returning officer, former judge of Karnataka High Court P Krishna Bhatt, has issued the letter from TEAMS division, SAI, New Delhi.

The number of officials to be elected too has been reduced drastically. The ministry too had asked the VFI to not have more than 12 executive committee members as mandated by the Sports Code 2011. Earlier, as per the VFI constitution there were around 22 EC members. According to the January 19 notice, there will be an election for one president, one secretary, one treasurer, two vice presidents and two joint secretaries and five members.