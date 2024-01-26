6th Khelo India Youth Games: More meet records as TN dominate

CHENNAI: Haryana’s thrower Deepika and middle distance runner Paras Singhal set two new meets records in girls’ javelin throw and boys’ 2000m steeplechase on a day the race for the top three spots in the medal tally heated up in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Deepika completed a hat-trick of gold medals when she threw the javelin at a distance of 56.79m in her third attempt here on Thursday. She had won silver on in Guwahati and broke the record in Panchkula with 51.37m and then improved it to 55.19m in Bhopal last year.

The hosts dominated the 200 meters race by bagging both the boys and girls gold medal. In the girls 200m Abhinya Rajarajan of TN with 24.85s secured gold, while J Gokul Pandiyan bagged the boys 200m gold with a timing of 21.90.

With just six days competition left in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Tamil Nadu made it a three-horse race to the top by clinching eight of the 17 gold medals on offer on Thursday. The hosts claimed six gold medals in track and field and also completed the Basketball double in Coimbatore to jump to second spot with 23 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze.

Haryana that also won the 10m Air Pistol gold medal apart from the two from athletics slipped to third with a tally of 21 gold, 12 silver and 29 bronze. Defending champions Maharashtra could bag only one gold through steeplechaser Anjali Madavi but continue to hold the top spot with 26 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Results: Athletics: Girls: 200m: Gold: Abhinya Rajarajan (TN) 24.85s; Silver: Siya Sawant (Mah) 25.16s; Bronze: Tahura Khatun (WB) 25.76s. 2000m steeplechase: Gold: Anjali Madavi (Mah) 7:16.51s; Silver: Chaitali Borekar (Mah) 7:16.96s; Bronze: Sunita Santa (Odi) 7:21.16. 1000m medley: Gold: Tamil Nadu 2:13.96s; Silver: Karnataka 2:15.81s; Bronze: Maharashtra 2:16.39s. High Jump: Gold: S Alice Deva Prasanna (TN) 1.66m; Silver: Brinda A (TN) 1.63m; Bronze: Amandeep Kaur (Jha) 1.63m. Javelin throw: Gold: Deepika (Har) 56.79m; Silver: Versha (Pun) 47.27m; Bronze: Navreet Kaur (Pun) 46.52m. Boys: 200m: Gold: J Gokul Pandiyan (TN) 21.90, Silver: Gowtham Alluri (Tel) 22.16; Bronze: Shivam (UP) 22.18. 2000m steeplechase: Gold: Paras Singhal (Har) 5:53.74; Silver: Mohit Yadav (Raj) 5:54.14; Bronze: Sahilkumar Vadhiya (Guj) 5:57.40. 1000m medley: Gold: Tamil Nadu 1:55.49; Silver: Odisha 1:56.12; Bronze: Karnataka 1:56.52. Triple Jump: Gold: Ravi Prakash (TN) 14.76m; Silver: Yuvaraj K (TN) 14.34m; Bronze: Bhushan Shinde (Mah) 14.08m.

Javelin throw: Gold: Dipanshu Sharma (UP) 65.08m; Silver: Gaurav Patel (MP) 63.85m; Bronze: Aditya (Har) 62.85. Shooting: Girls: 10m Air Pistol: Gold: Suruchi (Har) 239.8; Silver: Lakshita (Har) 239.3; Bronze: Saina Bharwani (Del) 219.1. 50m Rifle 3-position: Gold: Anushka Thokur (Kar) 460.8; Silver: Melvina Angeline J (TN) 450.3; Bronze: Prachi Gaikwad (Mah) 439.6. TRAP: Gold: Sabeera Haris (UP) 46; Silver: Krishika Joshi (Pun) 42; Bronze: Addya Katyal (Del) 31. Boys: 50m Rifle 3-position: Gold: Adriyan Karmakar (WB) 450.1; Silver: S Hitesh (TN) 444.2; Bronze: Rana Ggaarryy (Har) 432.8. TRAP: Gold: Zuhair Khan (UP) 44; Silver: Bakhtyaruddin Malek (Guj) 43; Bronze: Aryan Ishwar Singh (Guj) 34.