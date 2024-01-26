Sania Mirza receives strong support in Pakistan following separation from Shoaib Malik

KARACHI: Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has received strong support from people in Pakistan after ex-husband Shoaib Malik revealed last week that he was now married to TV actor and model Sana Javed.

People on social media have castigated Malik and Sana for breaking up their respective marriages, with many supporting Sania's decision to seek divorce from the Pakistani cricketer.

To add fuel to fire, a podcast on the news channel Samaa TV claimed that Malik and Sana had been having an affair and intimate relations since last three years despite being married.