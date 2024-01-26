Two sportspersons from Kodagu to be honoured with Padma Shri

MADIKERI: It is a pride moment for Kodagu as two natives from the district will be conferred with the Padma Shri award. Rohan Bopanna, who emerged as World No.1 in International Men’s Doubles tennis two days ago and Joshna Chinappa, International Squash player, will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

A native of Garaganduru of Madapur in Kodagu, Machanda Rohan Bopanna is the son of Bopanna and Mallika. He rose to the world's number one ranking after his stupendous performance in the men’s doubles at the Grand Slam Australian Open. He also holds the record of being the oldest World No. 1 player. Teaming up with Australian player Mathew Ebden, 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna will play the finals at the Australian Open today.

“Rohan has emerged as a world-class player through various levels of achievement in the field of tennis. The hard work put in by Rohan for this is unimaginable and it is a prideful movement for the family,” shared Rohan’s father MG Bopanna. Rohan was honored by the state with Ekalavya Award in 2005.

Kuttanda Joshna Chinappa, another native of the district, is the daughter of Anjan Chinappa. Aged 37, she has won several gold medals in squash including at the World Squash Doubles Championship, South Asian Games, Asian Individual Squash Championship and Common Wealth Games. Now settled in Tamil Nadu, Joshna’s tryst with squash began at a very young age.

Taking part at the Republic Day celebration at Gonikoppal on Friday, Joshna spoke with the media persons and shared, “I started to play squash after I received encouragement from my parents. The encouragement that I received as a child has helped me evolve in the game. I take pride in playing for the nation.” She thanked all her coaches and trainers for her achievement.

With the announcement of Padma Shri to two natives of Kodagu, the district takes pride in the same as two among the seven Padma Shri awardees in sports field are from here.