Khelo India Youth Games: Dhanush & Babulal clinch lifting gold

CHENNAI: The weightlifting arena was abuzz on Friday. Weightlifter L Dhanush bagged the boys’ 55 kg gold for the hosts and a few kilometres away at the shot gun range, Nilaa Rajaa Baalu and Yugan SM clinched the Trap mixed team silver to consolidate Tamil Nadu’s second position in the overall medals tally in the Khelo India Youth Games on Friday.

Though it was on the expected lines for the hosts, Jharkhand boy Babulal Hembrom sprang a surprise winning state’s historic gold in 49kg. Guided by former services coaches, Babulal managed to win state’s first gold at the Games in lifting.

On the medal’s table, it was a good day for the hosts. Tamil Nadu surged to second spot on Thursday after winning six gold in athletics and two from basketball and continued to maintain pressure on table-toppers Maharashtra on a day that only had six gold medals on offer. Maharashtra clinched two of them through lifter Megha Aher and 10m air rifle mixed team of Isha Taksale and Parth Mane to take their tally to 28 gold, 24 silver and 31 bronze. Tamil Nadu now have 26 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze while third placed Haryana have 21 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze.

In trap mixed team event, Nilaa, the daughter of Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu TRB Rajaa, and Yugan SM finished with a score of 125, two behind Rajasthan’s Vinay Pratap Singh and Aishwari Choudhary.