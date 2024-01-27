We have a talented team: Balaji

CHENNAI : Athletes from Tamil Nadu have done exceptionally well in athletics, basketball and squash at the Khelo Youth Games. It's time for Tamil Nadu table tennis players to join the party when the event begins on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu will be fielding a strong team comprising the likes of S Preyesh, P Abhinandh, S Tharun, Balamurugan (all boys) and girls comprising of Shriya Anand, M Ananya, B Kavyasree. The players are not short of match practice as the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, SDAT conducts various tournaments regularly and this keeps the players in sync with the game.

TR Balaji, the boys coach, is optimistic of a good show from the team. The SDAT, Madurai based coach is confident. ''We have a good bunch of youngsters and we look forward to do well in the tournament. Preyesh, Abhinandh are some players who have good exposure and bring experience to the table at the level. We need to start well and carry forward the momentum,'' said Balaji.

Table tennis is very popular in Tamil Nadu thanks to the exploits of G Jagannath, late V Chandrasekhar, S Raman, MS Mythili and Sharath Kamal so fans expect Tamil Nadu to perform to potential and bag several golds.

''Yes, we have a good table tennis culture. Expectations will be there, certainly we will look to go for the gold.