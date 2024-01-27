We have a talented team: Balaji

CHENNAI : Athletes from Tamil Nadu have done exceptionally well in athletics, basketball and squash at the Khelo Youth Games. It's time for Tamil Nadu table tennis players to join the party when the event begins on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu will be fielding a strong team comprising the likes of S Preyesh, P Abhinandh, S Tharun, Balamurugan (all boys) and girls comprising of Shriya Anand, M Ananya, B Kavyasree. The players are not short of match practice as the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, SDAT conducts various tournaments regularly and this keeps the players in sync with the game.
TR Balaji, the boys coach, is optimistic of a good show from the team. The SDAT, Madurai based coach is confident. ''We have a good bunch of youngsters and we look forward to do well in the tournament. Preyesh, Abhinandh are some players who have good exposure and bring experience to the table at the level. We need to start well and carry forward the momentum,'' said Balaji.
Table tennis is very popular in Tamil Nadu thanks to the exploits of G Jagannath, late V Chandrasekhar, S Raman, MS Mythili and Sharath Kamal so fans expect Tamil Nadu to perform to potential and bag several golds.
''Yes, we have a good table tennis culture. Expectations will be there, certainly we will look to go for the gold.
But this tournament is not that easy very tough for about 16 top players from the country will be seen in action. It is a very competitive tournament, played under league cum knock out format. So we will take one match at a time and then consolidate,'' explained Balaji. In the boys section S Preyesh and P Abhinandh have a good chance to have a crack at the medals. On a given day the duo have the ability upset the best in the business.
''Eagerly looking forward to playing the Khelo Youth Games. I have just joined the TN team after participating in the WTT Youth Star contender in the men's category. I lost in the second qualifying round to a top ranked player in the world. This was my first men's singles tournament at the world level and this experience should come in handy in the Khelo Games,'' said Preyesh.
B Kavyasree is the girls section is tipped to be one of the strong contenders for a title along with players from Maharashtra. Coached by Rajat Kamal, Kiruthika and Praveen the Under 19 state champion and a silver medallist in the girls team event in the nationls has a task cut out for herself.
''Yes the competition is there not just here but at any level. I have prepared well and will give my best shot. Will take one match at a time and then carry forward the momentum. Tamil Nadu has a good team in the tournament and we are confident of a good show'' said an optimistic Kavyasree.