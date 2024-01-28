Khelo India Games: Two meet records in lifting

CHENNAI: The weightlifting at the JN Indoor Stadium arena was once again abuzz with records. The AC temporary structure had quite a sprinkling of weekend crowd as the lifters went about their chores. Lifters from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, two of the dominant teams in the sport, created a couple of national youth records at the Khelo India Youth Games on Saturday. Arati Tatgunti (Maha) and A V Susmita (AP) set new National Youth Records to clinch the gold medals in the girls 49 kg and 55kg categories respectively.

As expected, wrestlers from Haryana simply ran away with medals from the wrestling arena. They bagged four of the five gold on offer in wrestling to close in on second-placed Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Monika (girls 46kg), Neha (girls 57kg), Amarjeet (boys 51kg Greco Roman) and Vinay (boys 92kg freestyle) clinched the gold medals with comfortable victories on their respective opponents and their girls’ hockey team bagged their fifth consecutive title with a 1-0 over Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra continued to stay on top of the medals table adding four more gold. Lifter Mahadev Vadar (boys 67kg), wrestler Samarth (boys 60kg GR) and swimmer Rutuja Rajadnya added a gold medal each to stay atop. Rajadnya became the fastest girls swimmer at the SDAT Aquatic complex by winning the 50m freestyle race with a timing of 29.18 sec. West Bengal and Telangana added a gold medal each to their tally from the Guru Nanak College shooting range. Tamil Nadu boys team beat Andhra Pradesh in a five-set thriller in volleyball. In hockey, the gold in boys went to Odisha who beat Madhya Pradesh 4-0, while in the girls’ Haryana won the gold beating Madhya Pradesh 1-0.