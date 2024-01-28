Khelo India Youth Games: Sairaj Pardeshi, son of a scrap dealer sets youth national record in weightlifting

He had won 81kg gold in the youth section and 81kg silver in the junior section in Arunachal Pradesh. Before that he had won 73kg youth gold in the 2022-23 championships in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. He had also pocketed 73kg bronze in the previous edition of the KIYG in Madhya Pradesh.

Sairaj along with his brother Jairaj started weightlifting watching his elder sister Pooja winning laurels in the sport. It was coach Pravin Vyavahare, a teacher at Chhatre New English School in Manmad, who honed the skills of the Pardeshi siblings. "When Pooja started, she faced resistance from her parents. With her father being a scrap dealer, there was pressure on her to do well in academics. But once she excelled, it made life easy for Sairaj and Jairaj," Pravin told this daily.

Sairaj has been training at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Aurangabad for the past three years. "I started with Pravin sir and then was picked up for the NCOE where coaches DD Sharma sir and Trupti (Parasar) ma'am helped me improve. All my coaches played a key role in my development as a lifter," Sairaj added.

Tea seller’s daughter bags silver

Meanwhile, Assam lifter Panchami Sonowal clinched silver in the women’s 49kg. Panchami fell during the event and had to be stretchered off to the hospital. Her parents — father Luhit Sonowal and mother Budheswari Sonowal — run a small tea stall in Jiadhal Chariali in Dhemaji in Assam.

Panchami, who went into the competition as the youth national record holder in snatch (70kg), had to settle for the second spot with a total lift of 167 kg and in the process also saw her record being broken by Maharashtra lifters Arati Tatgunti and Soumya Dalvi, who eventually took the gold and bronze medal with total hoists of 170 kg and 175 kg, respectively.