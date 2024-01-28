Vinesh Phogat's name listed for Jaipur nationals

CHENNAI: Multiple World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat may return to the wrestling mat after a long gap of more than one year as she has found a place in the list of wrestlers scheduled to represent the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the upcoming senior national championship scheduled in Jaipur.
As per the list, she is the lone RSPB wrestler in 55kg. Vinesh last competed in the World Championships in September 2022 where she bagged a bronze medal. Vinesh, who was the face of the massive protest the country's top wrestlers launched against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was then expected to take part in the Ranking Series in Budapest, Hungary in July 2023 but had to pull out a day before her bout citing fever and food poisoning.
She was also given a direct entry for the 2023 Asian Games but she skipped the quadrennial event and underwent knee surgery. "As per the criteria set by the ad-hoc committee running the sport in the country in the absence of the WFI, Vinesh has to compete in the nationals if she wishes to take part in the selection trials scheduled to pick the wrestlers for the Paris Olympics qualifiers. That's why her name is there in the list," a source in the know of things told this daily.
Vinesh along with Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik spearheaded the protest that led to the suspension of the WFI by the United World Wrestling. However, there is no clarity whether Bajrang, who is also employed with the Indian Railways, will take part in the nationals.
"Bajrang competed in the Asian Games so he fulfils the eligibility criteria for the selection trials. Currently, he is in Russia and expected to confirm his participation by Monday," added the source. Sakshi is not expected to compete as she had announced her retirement from the sport after Sanjay Kumar Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan, was elected WFI president during the elections held in December 2023.
The RSPB organised the selection trials in the women's section on Sunday. The trials to select the men's team are scheduled for Monday.
23 state units for Pune event?
Notably, two wrestling nationals are scheduled in the country in the coming days. The WFI, which has been abstained from functioning by the sports ministry, is organising the tournament in Pune from January 29 to 31 while the ad-hoc committee is organising the event in Jaipur from February 2 to 5.
The WFI on Sunday said that 23 out of 25 affiliated state units have confirmed their participation in its event. "Despite the pressure from various quarters, 23 units have sent their entries for our event. More than 550 wrestlers already reached the venue on Sunday. This shows the trust the state units and wrestlers have in us," said a WFI source.