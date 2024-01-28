Vinesh Phogat's name listed for Jaipur nationals

"Bajrang competed in the Asian Games so he fulfils the eligibility criteria for the selection trials. Currently, he is in Russia and expected to confirm his participation by Monday," added the source. Sakshi is not expected to compete as she had announced her retirement from the sport after Sanjay Kumar Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan, was elected WFI president during the elections held in December 2023.

The RSPB organised the selection trials in the women's section on Sunday. The trials to select the men's team are scheduled for Monday.

23 state units for Pune event?

Notably, two wrestling nationals are scheduled in the country in the coming days. The WFI, which has been abstained from functioning by the sports ministry, is organising the tournament in Pune from January 29 to 31 while the ad-hoc committee is organising the event in Jaipur from February 2 to 5.

The WFI on Sunday said that 23 out of 25 affiliated state units have confirmed their participation in its event. "Despite the pressure from various quarters, 23 units have sent their entries for our event. More than 550 wrestlers already reached the venue on Sunday. This shows the trust the state units and wrestlers have in us," said a WFI source.