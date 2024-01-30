Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Railways in control against TN

CHENNAI: Openers Atharv Karulkar (66 batting) and Ansh Yadav (60) added 132 runs for the first wicket as Railways finished day two of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Tamil Nadu with 140/1 after dismissing their opponents for 360.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 360 in 138 ovs (A Badrinath 78, C Andre Siddarth 72, Manav Parakh 54, P Vidyuth 75 n.o; Purnank Tyagi 6/89, Ruthvik Naik 3/59) vs Railways 140/1 in 36 ovs (Atharv Karulkar 66 batting, Ansh Yadav 60; VP Diran 1/32).

MOP felicitates GM Vaishali

MOP Vaishnav College for Women felicitated its student GM Vaishali R on being conferred the Arjuna Award earlier this month. The felicitation function was presided over by J Meghanath Reddy, I.A.S., Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The college presented her with a high configuration tablet computer worth `1 lakh.

Deepesh to lead DCAC

D Deepesh will lead District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu in the TNCA U16 Inter District Tournament semifinals.

Squad: Adithya V, Laiq Aariz AZ, D Deepesh (C), Akshay Barath, Aneek Kumar Samal, Appurva Kumar Sahoo N, B Sandeep, Farhaan K, Joekrish T, Keerthivasan S, Muhammad Shahid S, Prajeesh V, Ruthreshvaran M, Srishanth S, Koushik Ram, A Rahul, Aneesh V Tadkod.