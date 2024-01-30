Russians set to lose team gold to US as figure skater Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case

“We now anticipate the day when we can wholeheartedly celebrate these athletes, along with their peers from around the world,” the U.S. Olympic body’s CEO, Sarah Hirshland, said in a statement Monday.

The likely new Olympic champions are Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou.

The International Skating Union said it welcomed the ruling and would comment Tuesday on the consequences. Those include amending results of the two Olympic competitions Valieva took part in.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the ruling.

“Of course, we don’t agree with this. From my point of view, of course, it’s politicized,” Peskov said.

Valieva’s legal team said it was reviewing the CAS decision before deciding whether to appeal to the Swiss supreme court, lawyer Andrea Pinna said in a statement. Pinna, who is based in Paris, led the skater’s defense at the appeal hearings in September and November.

Appeals to the Swiss supreme court can be made on narrow procedural grounds, not the merits of the case.

Valieva’s lawyers argued she was contaminated by traces of the trimetazidine medication they said her grandfather used. She also was taking two oxygen-boosting substances that are not banned in sports.

“Having carefully considered all the evidence put before it,” the court said in a statement, “the CAS panel concluded that Ms. Valieva was not able to establish, on the balance of probabilities and on the basis of the evidence before the panel, that she had not committed the (doping violation) intentionally.”

The judges decided that, according to Russian anti-doping rules, Valieva could not benefit from having been a minor at the time of the positive test.

There was “no basis under the rules to treat them any differently from an adult athlete,” said the court, which did not publish its detailed verdict pending a review of confidentiality issues.

Valieva was able to continue to skate at the Olympics after rulings by a Russian tribunal and a separate CAS panel in Beijing did not hold her responsible because she was a minor.

The intense scrutiny on Valieva led to an error-filled skate in the individual event, where she was favored for gold but dropped to fourth place.

The drama continued when she left the ice. The reaction of her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, was fiercely criticized by skating experts and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

Bach said in Beijing one day later he was “very, very disturbed” to watch the “tremendous coldness” of Valieva’s entourage.

At that news conference, Bach gave an untypically direct reply apportioning blame when a Russian journalist seemed to suggest Olympic authorities and global media were bullying a 15-year-old.

“The ones who have administered this drug in her body, these are the ones who are guilty,” the IOC president said in Beijing.

World anti-doping rules require investigations of an entourage when an athlete 16 or younger tests positive. Both the Russian anti-doping body and WADA were expected to look into the case but neither has published any findings and there is no indication anyone else is facing anti-doping charges in the case.

“The doping of children is unforgivable,” the Montreal-based WADA said Monday. “Doctors, coaches or other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing substances to minors should face the full force of the world anti-doping code.”

The appeal case came to CAS to challenge a Russian anti-doping tribunal verdict in late 2022 that Valieva was not at fault. That ruling suggested disqualifying her only from the national championships and letting her keep her Olympic results and gold medal.