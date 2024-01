Sanjana betters her national record in Khelo India

CHENNAI: Haryana weightlifter Sanjana improved her national record as she won 76kg gold in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday. She did so by surpassing her previous snatch record of 86 kg twice, successfully lifting 87 kg and 90 kg in her second and third attempts. She also executed 113 kg and 116 kg lifts in Clean and Jerk. Meanwhile, swimmers dominated the proceedings for Tamil Nadu with one silver and three bronze.

Shreenithi Natesan was the one who bagged silver medal in the girls’ 400m medley (5:11.23s). Deeksha Sivakumar (girls 50m backstroke), Nithik Nathela (boys 50m backstroke and the boys 4x100m medley) won the bronze. Tamil Nadu have 82 medals and are in third spot in the overall standings.

Results: Football (semifinals): Boys: Meghalaya bt Jharkhand 5-3; Punjab bt Odisha 1-0; Kho Kho (semifinals): Girls: Odisha bt Delhi 27-18; Maharashtra bt Gujarat 27-16;

Boys: Maharashtra bt Karnataka 29-23; Delhi bt Gujarat 43-28; Shooting: Girls: Skeet: Gold – Devyani Rathore (Raj) 46+2; Silver – Yashasvi Rathore (Raj) 46; Bronze – Venkat Lakku (Tel); Boys: Skeet: Gurfateh Singh Sandhu (Pun) 54+4; Zoravar Singh Bedi (Pun) 54+3; Harazeez Singh Atwal (Pun) 42; Swimming: Girls: 400m medley: 1. Thanya Shadakshari (Kar) 5:10.24s; 2. Shreenithi Natesan (TN) 5:11.23s; 3. Raghvi Ramanujan (Mah) 5:23.80s; 50m backstroke: 1. Rujuta Rajadnya (Mah) 31.04s; 2. Aarushi Agarwal (Kar) 31.18s; 3. Deeksha Sivakumar (TN) 31.23s; 100m freestyle: 1. Rujula S (Kar) 59.27s; 2. Alefiya Saleh Dhansura (Mah) 59.98s; 3. Jahbani Kashyap (Asm) 1:00.13s; Boys: 400m freestyle: 1.

Yug Chelani (Raj) 4:05.23s; 2. G Sampath Kumar Yadav (AP) 4:06.58s; 3. Ronak Sawant (Mah) 4:06.72s; 100m freestyle: 1. Rishabh Das (Mah) 52.06s; 2. Tirthank Pegu (Asm) 53.53s; 3. Lucky Ali Khan (Raj) 53.61s; 4x100m medley: 1. Maharashtra 3:56.99s; 2. Karnataka 3:59.34s; 3. Tamil Nadu 4:02.87; Table-tennis: Girls: Singles: Gold medal: Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Nandini Saha (WB) 8-11, 8-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-0, 11-6; Bronze medal: Pritha Vartikar (Mah) bt Risha Mirchandani (Mah) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; Doubles: Gold medal: Pritha Vartikar/Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Tanesha Kotecha/Risha Mirchandani (Mah) 3-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6; Bronze medal: Syndrela Das/Subhankrita Dutta (WB) bt Suhani Saini/Prithoki Chakraborti (Har) 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7); Weightlifting: Girls: 71kg: Chelsi (Del) 184kg; Manju (Har) 181; J Devisri (AP) 174; 76kg: Sanjana (Har) 206kg; Grishma Thorat (Mah) 167kg; MA Hasinashrin (TN) 166;

Wrestling: Girls: 49kg: 1. Naina (Har); 2. Kanak (Del); 3. Ritika (Har), Nandini Verma (MP); 69kg: 1. Tanu Sharma (Har); 2. Manisha (Har); 3. Palak Yadav (Raj), Trupti Bhavar (Mah); Boys: 71kg GR: 1. Sahil (Chd); 2. Sohamraj More (Mah); 3. Sunil Kumar (Del), Mahesh Rathor (MP); 80kg GR: 1. Abhay (Har); 2. Anuj Dahiya (Har); 3. Sunny Baisla (UP), Akarsh Mishra (Utr); 51kg FS: 1. Sohum Kumbhar (Mah); 2. Anuj Yadav (UP); 3. Abhishek (Har), Chirag Dahiya (Del); 65kg FS: 1. Sagar (Del), 2. Tanishq Kadam (Mah); 3. Harsh (UP), Mohit Kumar (Del).