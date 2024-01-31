Mayank Agarwal unable to speak: TCA official

CHENNAI: More details are coming out on the unfortunate incident involving Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal, who was rushed to hospital after consuming transparent liquid on a Delhi-bound flight from Agartala. Basudeb Chakraborty, working secretary of Tripura Cricket Association said that Mayank was in a bad condition and will not be able to speak until Wednesday.

On a video posted on X by PTI, he said that he drank transparent liquid thinking it’s water and had burning sensation. He was on a Delhi-bound flight from Agartala, where Karnataka played Tripura in a Ranji Trophy match. The opener, who has played 21 Tests for India, was travelling with the team to Surat for their next match.

Chakraborty said, “His (Mayank’s) condition was not good and was not able to speak. As soon as we heard about the incident and learnt he was admitted to the hospital, we sent officials from Tripura Cricket Association to assist them.” He said the TCA officials in hospital conveyed to him that there was a water bottle in the pouch and Mayank had that thinking it was water and then he felt like acid.

“He washed his mouth but nothing happened. After hearing this we reached the hospital by 4.30-5 in the evening. I asked the manager what happened. He said that there was a bottle of water and he (Mayank) felt thirsty. The bottle was on the seat. After drinking he felt burning sensation. He drank little bit only. He immediately went to the basin to wash. But even after washing there was no relief. It was an Indigo flight. The cabin crew kept the bottle and rushed him to the hospital on an ambulance,” he said.

ILS Hospital, manager, Business Development Manoj Kumar Debnath issued a press release, stating, “After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored.” Mayank is expected to miss the next match against Railways.