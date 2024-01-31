Sailor Vishnu Saravanan confirms Olympic quota with stellar performance in World Championship

CHENNAI: After the historic bronze at the Asian Games, Vishnu Saravanan became the first Indian sailor to confirm the quota in the Paris Olympics at the Men's World Championship. The 27-year-old secured the qualification as he finished 26th amongst 152 sailors in the ILCA (International Laser Class Association) 7 class. With seven quotas up for grabs at the Championship in Adelaide, the sailor from Mumbai confirmed his ticket to Paris 2024.

What makes this achievement even more special is that this is the first time any Indian sailor has qualified for the Olympics via the World Championship. "It is a wonderful feeling. This is the first time our sailor has qualified while competing in the World Championship, which is a big deal," Captain Jitendra Dixit, joint secretary general of the Yachting Association of India, told this daily. "Vishnu is the first sailor to get the qualification for two Olympics in India, which is a huge achievement in itself. It is a proud moment for all of us."