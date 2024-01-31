Other

Sharath Kamal to mentor SK Academy

Sahyadri Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of fibre cement roofing sheets and flat sheets, has pledged their support and funding for this venture.
Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal. (File Photo | PTI)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lakshya, the renowned sports NGO, has come forward with a strategic collaboration with SDAT AKG- SK Academy. The academy with a legacy of over two decades, built by the Rao Brothers - Srinivasa and Muralidhar - will now be spearheaded by Rajath Kamal and mentored by Sharath Kamal.

Sahyadri Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of fibre cement roofing sheets and flat sheets, has pledged their support and funding for this venture. This strategic partnership aims to provide unparalleled support to outstanding players with the ultimate objective of achieving success at the 2028 Olympics.

