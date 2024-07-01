IOA launches India’s kit for Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: IOA president PT Usha announced a few firsts in the presence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the kit launch and send off ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics.

Usha said: “Firstly, we are establishing a full-fledged medical recovery centre at the Games Village, ensuring our athletes have the best facilities for their physical, mental well-being and sleep... Another first is our approach of athletes for athletes where our contingent team will include former Olympians who bring invaluable experience and support.”

She also spoke about a dedicated microsite, created by partners, Yes Bank, where well-wishers can send their messages of support to the athletes. The IOA with the help of KPMG has developed an app that will serve as a comprehensive guide and information resource for Team India members. “Finally, we are setting up a “home away from home”; in Paris with the support of our partners, Reliance, ensuring our athletes feel at home even while they are miles away,” Usha said, before adding, “we have no doubt that you will make us proud in Paris. The entire nation stands behind you.”