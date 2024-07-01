Sindhu banking on 'smart' work ahead of Paris Olympics

CHENNAI: PV Sindhu is someone who needs no introduction. Her unwavering determination and her love for badminton has seen her scale many uncharted territories over the years. However, her returns have been modest (far from the highs she is generally used to) in the last seven months or so with injuries being the main reason behind that decline. But as she aims for her third medal at the Olympics, she seems optimistic as ever.

Admitting that it has been challenging, the 2019 world champ said she has learnt to be more patient and keep up the fight from recent struggles. "There were injuries. It is part of life. I was injured in 2022 and had a knee injury in 2023 as well. But touchwood, everything has been fine. It has been a challenging (Olympic cycle). I was injured and I had to rest for a couple of months and get back on court. But I have learnt from those experiences, being patient and believing in myself. To keep fighting every single day. I'm thankful to those who have been supporting me and have always believed in me," Sindhu said in a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, Indian Olympic Association and the Badminton Association of India.

Given that she has been operating at the elite level for over a decade, Sindhu has faced many shuttlers from different backgrounds with varied styles of play over the years. With the emergence of new shuttlers in recent years, Sindhu expects a tough assignment in Paris.

"The competition is really high, so it is not going to be easy. This is my third Olympics but every time the game keeps changing and some of them are new players while some will be taking part for the second time. So it is going to be really challenging. One has to be physically and mentally stronger/smarter. These are the things that we need to keep in mind," the 28-year-old, who is currently training in Saarbrucken (Germany), said.

As mentioned earlier, the rigours of the sport have impacted her game.