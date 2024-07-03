Paris-bound wrestler Anshu advised two-week rest

CHENNAI: Anshu Malik, a strong medal contender in the 57kg women's wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics, submitted a status report on her injury to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday. Anshu had recently sustained the said injury during training and had been forced to be admitted to a hospital in New Delhi a few days later.
The hospital discharge summary, submitted by her to the WFI, advises her to 'rest with no wrestling practice for the next two weeks.' To add context to the development, the competition in the former World Championships silver medallist's weight category will begin on August 8 with the medal rounds scheduled the next day.
Despite concerns surrounding her health, the WFI and Anshu's father, Dharamveer Malik, were optimistic about her participation at the Games with the latter claiming the wrestler has even started training and is expected to leave for Japan for further training ahead of the quadrennial event. "She, along with me, and a physiotherapist will leave for Japan next week. She has started training at her academy," the father told this daily.
Speaking on the issue, a WFI source said, "As was announced by the federation, Anshu is the official entry for the 57kg. The WFI has received her medical case report today (Tuesday). She is expected to go for follow-up with treating doctors on Wednesday and update the federation," added the source.
Anshu, who booked her Paris ticket during the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier, got injured while training at a wrestling academy in Hisar, Haryana on June 19. She had pain in the neck, radiating to the left shoulder. After receiving physiotherapy for three days, she went to a hospital in Rohtak on June 23 before eventually getting admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. Anshu also complained of vomiting and diarrhea and underwent an MRI and CT Angiography. She was discharged from the hospital on June 28.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had sent a long list of athletes including wrestlers for the Paris Games on March 31 this year. The last date to make changes in the list is July 11. However, there is a provision for amendment in the list even after the deadline in case of an injury to the named athlete with a rider — only one among the athletes named for a particular event can be sent as the replacement.
"We have named four top wrestlers in each weight category for the long list. So in a worst-case scenario, if Anshu doesn't compete, then selection trials will be held between the other three wrestlers and the winner of the same will be named for the Olympics. If Anshu proves her fitness, then there will be no need for doing all these exercises," noted the WFI source.
The medical report says the wrestler is doing fine and has started undergoing a brisk walk of 30 minutes but the worrying aspect is the two-week rest advised to her.