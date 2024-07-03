Paris-bound wrestler Anshu advised two-week rest

CHENNAI: Anshu Malik, a strong medal contender in the 57kg women's wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics, submitted a status report on her injury to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday. Anshu had recently sustained the said injury during training and had been forced to be admitted to a hospital in New Delhi a few days later.

The hospital discharge summary, submitted by her to the WFI, advises her to 'rest with no wrestling practice for the next two weeks.' To add context to the development, the competition in the former World Championships silver medallist's weight category will begin on August 8 with the medal rounds scheduled the next day.

Despite concerns surrounding her health, the WFI and Anshu's father, Dharamveer Malik, were optimistic about her participation at the Games with the latter claiming the wrestler has even started training and is expected to leave for Japan for further training ahead of the quadrennial event. "She, along with me, and a physiotherapist will leave for Japan next week. She has started training at her academy," the father told this daily.

Speaking on the issue, a WFI source said, "As was announced by the federation, Anshu is the official entry for the 57kg. The WFI has received her medical case report today (Tuesday). She is expected to go for follow-up with treating doctors on Wednesday and update the federation," added the source.