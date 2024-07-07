Recovery to injury, everything will be taken care of in Paris: IOA's chief medical officer

Pardiwala explained the rationale behind having the comprehensive medical contingent covering all the needs of the athletes and having all these services available to the athletes around the clock.

"In the past, every Olympics had a polyclinic, which had some services like physiotherapy and recovery services. And sometimes, you know, with 10,000 athletes being there in the village, it's difficult to get slots and it's difficult to get your athletes getting the ice baths and game ready and all the physiotherapy services. So this time, we've got our India-specific recovery room which will have the best available services. So the Indian athletes don't have to waste time. This will be open 24 hours for them. And then finally, we've also got a sleep therapist on board. We are covering all the bases to the best of our abilities."

While declaring all athletes heading to the Olympics fit, including Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Pardiwala stressed the importance of the medical team getting to know the players better. The more his team knows the athlete, they would be in the better position to cater to the needs of the athletes. "So ever since the sports science team was announced, the first thing that we've got is to start knowing your athletes. Now, some of us have been dealing with many of these athletes in the past. However, knowing them is very important in three different aspects: sports medicine, sports nutrition and mental conditioning. You can't start this last minute. So as soon as the team was announced, we started contacting all of the National Sports Federations and going across to the different camps. So we have better access to knowing our athletes and conditions better," he announced.