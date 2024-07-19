Champion, coach and their destiny

Mirabai echoed Sharma and spoke about 'the' moment in Rio. “Competing in different competitions gives you different kinds of experiences,” she said. “Rio was bad but over the years, we have improved and learnt from the experiences. There is always pressure. For the first Olympics in Rio, we did a lot of hard work. The total weight that I lifted during the trials before Rio was good enough to fetch me silver at the Games. I don’t know what happened on that day. Pura blank ho gaya (I blanked out).”



Making a comeback is one of the toughest journeys for an athlete. Rio was a failure and she had to claw back. And for this, she is facing another adversary now – injury. The coach knows about it and admits that each has its own challenges. Injury is perilous and can mercilessly shatter an athlete.

“The first time (after Rio) I managed to revive the faith saying that we failed by chance. It is not possible that we fail without making mistakes.

There must be some kind of shortcomings somewhere. In 2016 (Olympics), there was not much support either. I am talking about Olympic-level support. I did not know much then. There, we learnt how important mental health is. Only training is not enough. As we started competing more, we started learning. Not just winning but also how to cope with failure, how to fight depression. We also thought that everything was over (after the 2016 Olympics) and didn't know what would happen.”

Failure at that level would always haunt and torment an athlete. Sharma knew this and worked accordingly. “You will realize that I am weak and I have to work on this. If you want to survive then you have to accept this," he said adding, otherwise, one can be shielded in an orb of lies. "Good thing for us was that we realized our shortcomings in Rio and we started to work on it. We became the world champion in 2017 and in 2018, we created a Commonwealth record.

Then again she was injured and had to miss the Asian Games. We consulted all doctors in India, Delhi to Mumbai. Sometimes, I think just hard work and training don’t work, one needs luck as well. The same thing happened at the 2022 Asian Games.” At the 2017 Worlds, Mirabai lifted 85kg in snatch and 109kg in clean & jerk for a total of 194kg (in 48kg weight category). She had been improving her record and won silver in Tokyo with a total lift of 202kg (in 49kg).



Injury comeback

That’s how destiny works. Sharma feels coming back from injury is completely different. “It may be a failure in some sense but the two (losing and injury) are completely different. In competition, one can point out that this was your mistake and we have to work on this. But when it comes to injury, recovery is completely different and it’s very difficult. Our future is not in our hands. It’s in the hands of doctors and God. One has to go through rehab and how long will it take. There is an uncertainty and one needs more moral support here. But now a very good ecosystem has developed. Earlier, there was only the coach. Now, it’s a team. We have a psychologist, a physio and trainer. It’s better.”

Not just that Mirabai usually goes to the US for injury rehabilitation. "The centre is very good. For strengthening and conditioning we go to the US and this time we have spent three weeks," says Sharma.

Injury is behind Mirabai now. Only focus is lifting weights on August 7. At the previous Games, Mirabai’s event was on the first day; this time it is on August 7. The coach has planned for that as well. “We will reach France four weeks ahead of the competition and we will enter the Games Village only on August 4. We will not look anywhere or speak to anyone before the competition. We will focus on the event. No distraction.”

The team reached on July 7. That will help them acclimatise and get used to the sleep pattern. "We will work on our targets and make adjustments to meet them if required," says Sharma.

For Mirabai, life has taken a fortuitous turn after Tokyo in 2021. “Life is different. People started recognizing me and what is very heartening is that more and more girls have started pursuing the sport. It is really good that a woman has won a medal for the country and it is a sign of empowerment. This has also given a lot of hope to other Indians and has given them reasons to dream. They too believe that they can win a medal for the country. That itself is motivating and inspiring for me.”

Paris is where Mirabai would want to cement her place among India's Olympic legends. It is possible. With lessons and experience, she knows that one good lift is all that she needs. “It all depends on that particular day but one good lift will be enough,” she says.

The coach and his ward could be in their final leg of a stupendous sporting journey. Mirabai, at 29, is not growing younger and with her body scarred by injuries, lifting until the next Olympics would be a big challenge. It may be now or never!