Kusale primed for Olympic debut

CHENNAI: Kolhapur, a district in Western Maharashtra, is known for its spicy food, a one-of-a-kind temple of Goddess Mahalaxmi and Kusti (wrestling). Such is the hold of wrestling in the city and people that Kolhapur is the home of Khasbag Maidan, one of the biggest wrestling stadia in India. Even though there is not a single wrestler from the district or state in the Paris 2024 squad for India, Swapnil Kusale, a shooter from Kambalwadi Walve village of the district, is hoping to make his mark in the Olympics in the Men's 50m rifle event.

"My father is a school teacher and I think my sports background comes from there," Kusale told this daily. "When I was in school, he enrolled me in Krida Prabodhini — a scheme by the Government of Maharashtra to help the growth of athletes. In the beginning, I was in Sangli (adjoining district of Kolhapur) for a year to get my physical fitness. When the Youth Games were going on and we were able to watch it on TV, I learned about the shooting. My interest grew eventually and then I decided to take it up. I was in 9th standard when I shifted to Nashik Krida Prabodhini to focus on shooting. We had our setup at Bhonsala Military School and it all started from there," he added.

While his family has constantly supported him, sometimes even taking a loan to help the young athlete fulfill his dreams, Kusale is equally grateful for the role his coach, Deepali Deshpande played. "I cannot thank my family enough for supporting me. They had faith in me that even though shooting was something new for all of us, my father felt that I had to do this. At one point, I did not have my own rifle, so he took a loan to get one for me. I think she (Deshpande) has had the biggest impact on me. She is like another mother to me because of the way she has guided me, not just with the coaching but in life as well. I don’t think I can ever explain how important her role is in making me the person I am today," Kusale got emotional.