Higher and stronger: How much has government spent on Paris Olympics-bound top Indian athletes

The sports ministry has spent over Rs 470 crore through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), assistance to the National Sports Federation and CSR funds on 16 disciplines during the Olympic cycle (2021 to 2024). According to ministry and SAI figures here’s how much they spent on some of India’s top athletes.

Neeraj Chopra, Javelin throw

He has been the most consistent performer in recent times. After winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics he went on to become the world champion in javelin at Budapest worlds meet last year after finishing second in Eugene Worlds in 2022.. Though he has participated in two major international events this year, he looks to be in pristine form to defend his title.

Key assistance

Assistance towards Hiring and appointment of current Foreign coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz in Paris Cycle.

Assistance towards Pre-Olympic

Training Camp in Europe and other exposure trips

Amount Rs 5.72 cr

HOCKEY MEN'S TEAM

They won the bronze in Tokyo, and followed it up with a Gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games before winning the Asian Champions Trophy. In this Oympic cycle, they recieved assistance towards 19 foreign training camps as well as Test matches against Australia, Netherlands and Belgium. However, despite all those medals, this has been a slightly middling Olympics cycle thanks to their World Cup where they were eliminated in the crossover stage by New Zealand last year. The minimum expectation from them will be to advance to the semifinals but they are in a tricky group with Australia and Belgium.

Amount Rs 41.8 cr

Manika bhatra, Table tennis

She is the first Indian women to be ranked in top 25 at ITTF World Rankings in singles. Manika has won some firsts in women's table tennis in the country. But the first ever medal at the Olympics would be the biggest prize for her. Though the field is the strongest, Manika will try and reach the medal round in Paris.

Key assistance

Procurement of TT equipment; assistance towards services of coach and sparring partner for various; nternational tournaments in 2024

Amount Rs 1.3 cr