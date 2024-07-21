Higher and stronger: How much has government spent on Paris Olympics-bound top Indian athletes

The sports ministry has spent over Rs 470 crore through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), assistance to the National Sports Federation and CSR funds on 16 disciplines during the Olympic cycle (2021 to 2024). According to ministry and SAI figures here’s how much they spent on some of India’s top athletes.
Neeraj Chopra, Javelin throw
He has been the most consistent performer in recent times. After winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics he went on to become the world champion in javelin at Budapest worlds meet last year after finishing second in Eugene Worlds in 2022.. Though he has participated in two major international events this year, he looks to be in pristine form to defend his title.
Key assistance
Assistance towards Hiring and appointment of current Foreign coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz in Paris Cycle.
Assistance towards Pre-Olympic
Training Camp in Europe and other exposure trips
Amount Rs 5.72 cr
HOCKEY MEN'S TEAM
They won the bronze in Tokyo, and followed it up with a Gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games before winning the Asian Champions Trophy. In this Oympic cycle, they recieved assistance towards 19 foreign training camps as well as Test matches against Australia, Netherlands and Belgium. However, despite all those medals, this has been a slightly middling Olympics cycle thanks to their World Cup where they were eliminated in the crossover stage by New Zealand last year. The minimum expectation from them will be to advance to the semifinals but they are in a tricky group with Australia and Belgium.
Amount Rs 41.8 cr
Manika bhatra, Table tennis
She is the first Indian women to be ranked in top 25 at ITTF World Rankings in singles. Manika has won some firsts in women's table tennis in the country. But the first ever medal at the Olympics would be the biggest prize for her. Though the field is the strongest, Manika will try and reach the medal round in Paris.
Key assistance
Procurement of TT equipment; assistance towards services of coach and sparring partner for various; nternational tournaments in 2024
Amount Rs 1.3 cr
PV Sindhu, Badminton Women’s singles
The big game player is set for her third Olympics. Never to shy away from challenges, Sindhu will be looking to put her not too impressive form behind and once again climb the ladder of success in Olympics. After splitting with P Gopichand, she is now working with Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar. She has got a favourable draw as well and is expected to be on the podium once again.
Key assistance
Assistance towards hiring and appointment of current foreign coach Agus Dwi Santoso from 1st January 2024 to 31st August 2024 (till Paris Olympics 2024); Assistance towards training at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule(LSVS) in Saarbrucken, Germany for 36 days with coach, strength and conditioning and physio. 17 foreign exposures through TOPS for her personal support staff Appointment of former Foreign Coaches Mohd Hafiz & Park Tae Sang
Paris Cycle amt Rs 3.13 cr
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty, Badminton men’s doubles
The Indian men’s pair were unstoppable last year and ended up on top of world ranking. They won historic gold at the Asian Games and followed it up with a title at the Asian badminton championships last year. Though they started off well, there were short hiccup before they have risen once again. The biggest prospect for a medal at the Games
Key assistance
Assistance towards appointment & extension of tenure of their coach Mathias Boe under TOPS till Paris 2024 Olympics; video analyst under TOPS till the Paris 2024 Olympics; sparring partners for training camps at Mumbai and Hyderabad
Paris Cycle amt Rs 5.62 Cr
Vinesh Phogat, Wrestling
The wrestler has been the face of protest last year. She missed out most of the year due to protests and had to compete in 50kg to secure a quota for the Olympics. She has been training with her coach Woller Akos and is expected to do well in 50kg at the Olympics too. The form she is in and the mental toughness she possesses, a medal could be just a bout away
Key assistance
Participation in the Grand Prix of Spain and international training camp in Madrid (July 3 to 13, 2024), and pre-Olympic training camp in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, France (July 13 to August 3) with foreign sparring partners (Ukraine and Japan); support staff for the 2024 UWW 2nd Ranking Series in Budapest (June 6 to 9, 2024) and international training camp at Tata Olympic Centre, Hungary (June 10 to 21, 2024) along with strength and conditioning Coach. Training in Bulgaria
Amount Rs 70.45 L
Sift Kaur Samra, Shooting (rifle)
Tipped as one of the favourites to win a medal at the Olympics in 3 Position, Sift had been hitting just for fun. She finished fifth at the ISSF world championships last year and would be hoping to finish in the top three at the Olympics in Châteauroux, a venue that is 250km away from Paris. The girl who dropped out of MBBS to pursue sport, is all set for the biggest challenge of her career
Key assistance
Procurement of ammunition
Amount Rs 1.63 cr
Sharath Kamal, Table tennis
He has cemented his place among the legends in not just Indian table tennis but also in Indian sports. The multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist is in the last leg of his professional career. After almost two decades and five Olympics he is set to retire after Paris. Experience over age and he is an exponent of these. He can spring one or two surprises too.
Key assistance
Personal coach and nutritionist in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics; participating in various international competitions, training and national camps; training in Dusseldorf, Germany, from May 1O to June 1; foreign coach retention
Amount Rs 1.14 cr
Nikhat Zareen, Boxing
She could well be India's first woman gold medallist in Paris. The form she is in and the technique she has is enough to send her to the medal round. Only thing that might be tricky would be the draw because she will not be seeded. She won bronze at the Asian Games and is double world championships gold medallist. The Olympics though will be a big challenge. Watch out for the girl from Nizamabad!
Key assistance
National camp round the year; two foreign coaches and support staff; training and exposure trips to Turkey, Ireland, China, Montenegro, Germany. Exclusive from TOPS: Providing Physiotherapy and gym equipment
Amount Rs 91.71 L
Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting
She had not been in the best of form after the Tokyo Olympics. A Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 was the high point. Plagued by injury she missed out on the Asian Games once again. She still rues that she has not won a medal at the Asian Games and may be a bit too late now. She could not lift her usual weight due to injury until about three-four months ago. She and her coach want to keep that phase out as they look forward for a second medal at Paris on August 7
Key assistance
International training at SQUAT University USA from May 12 to 21, 2023. Procurement of Biomechanical Equipment for monitoring the training and rehabilitation programs; services of Dr Aaron Horschig in the Pre-Olympic training camp in Paris from July 21 to 27; 28-day pre-Olympic Games weather acclimatisation from July 4 to August 2, 2024.
Amount Rs 2.74 cr
Manu Bhaker, Shooting (air pistol)
Manu Bhaker has found joy in shooting. Last time in Tokyo she was just a teenager, this time she is matured and at 22 she seemed to have gained enough experience to shoot a medal at the Paris Olympics. She had been in good form during the trials in May and going forward with her coach and mentor Jaspal Rana by her side, she is expected to excel.
Key assistance
Assistance towards weapon servicing, air pellets, ammunition testing and barrel selection. Assistance for training in Germany with a personal coach.
Amount Rs 1.68 cr