Nikhat prevails over German boxer to enter pre-quarterfinals

PARIS: Nikhat Zareen powered into the women’s 50kg pre-quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory over Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer. She will take on top-seeded Asian Games and reigning flyweight world champion Wu Yu of China on Thursday.

Sindhu, Prannoy win

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her campaign with a straight games win over Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women’s singles group stage match. She took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6. HS Prannoy also opened his maiden campaign in Olympics with a straight-game win over Fabian Roth of Germany in men’s singles.

Complication for Sen

Lakshya Sen’s win over Kevin Cordon has effectively been deleted for tournament records after the latter’s withdrawal. It now means that the Indian shuttler, now in a group comprising three players, will have to beat both of those players to advance. The other two players are Julien Carraggi and Jonathan Cristie.

Women’s archery team loses

Indian women’s archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Sharath makes shock exit

Indian table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal made a shock exit from the men’s singles event but Manika Batra started her campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of her opponent in a round of 64 match. Earlier in the day, India’s top-ranked woman paddler Sreeja Akula entered the round of 32 with a clinical 4-0 win over Sweden’s Christina Kallberg.

Swimming campaign ends

India’s swimming campaign came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj & Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to reach the semifinals of their respective events.