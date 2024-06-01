Boxing Federation of India set to join World Boxing, help sport into LA2028

CHENNAI: In a dramatic development, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has agreed to join the World Boxing, the newly-formed governing body. It was formed after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognize the International Boxing Association (IBA). This was announced on the sidelines of the World Olympic qualifiers being held in Bangkok.

The BFI, however, says that as far as tournaments go, they would like to continue participating in events organised by the IBA for the sake of boxers and the sport. It needs to be seen how IBA reacts to this.

Joining WB became imperative after IOC had said once again reiterated that National Federations affiliated with the IBA would not be allowed to feature at the Olympics. This newspaper has also highlighted the IOC statement after the IBA had announced prize-money for Olympic medalists at the Paris Games.

The IOC had said: “any boxer whose National Federation adheres to the IBA, will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games LA28. The respective NOC will have to exclude such a National Boxing Federation from its membership.”

BFI president Ajay Singh, during an interaction with select media, said that India had been in dialogue with the WB for a while and was mindful of IOC’s stand on IBA and its members. Singh also highlighted IOC’s statement during the conversation. However, for BFI, it was a tactical decision keeping in mind the boxers’ benefits.