Maybe If I cared less, would have qualified for Candidates: Arjun Erigaisi

HYDERABAD: Imagine not just being a super grandmaster, but also among the best 15 players of the world and still forced to play in a number of open tournaments due to limited invites to elite events. And yet improving your rating and ranking and vaulting into the top five. This is exactly what Arjun Erigaisi has done. The 20-year-old from Warangal is currently the World No. 4 in live ratings and also India's No.1, ahead of D Gukesh (World No. 7), R Praggnanandhaa (No. 8) and Viswanathan Anand (No.11).

Speaking to this daily, Erigaisi, who recently won the Menorca Open without a single defeat and scored an unbeaten 6/7 in the French Team Chess Championship, acknowledges that there are more risks in playing in open tournaments as even a draw could lead to a loss of a significant amount of rating points. “But it can also pay off. I would say it has paid off for me. It is best to be part of closed events, but given the circumstances, playing open was the way ahead for me,” says the Telangana GM.

Erigaisi, who has now achieved a career-high live rating of 2771, narrowly missed qualification for the Candidates event that D Gukesh won in April. He says that he has now made the conscious choice of not caring too much about results. “Earlier, I used to care about my ratings and rankings. It used to affect me negatively. Maybe if I had cared less, there was a good chance I would have made it to the Candidates,” admits the 20-year-old. In the Chennai Grand Masters 2023, he finished second behind compatriot Gukesh on tie-breaks.

Meanwhile, several players, including GM Anish Giri, have criticised the FIDE Circuit concept, claiming that it forces players to play more tournaments for little prize money. However, Erigaisi views it as an idea that provides more opportunities for players. His former trainer, GM Srinath Narayanan, has also called the concept democratic.