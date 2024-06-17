Ankita, Bhajan earn individual quotas in archery for Paris Olympics

CHENNAI: India’s recurve archers Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur sealed individual quotas in women’s archery of the Final Olympic Qualifier here on Sunday to confirm country’s representation for next month’s Olympic Games in Paris. Bhajan won the gold medal, defeating Mobina Fallah of Iran 6-2 to earn the quota for India.

Ankita outplayed Gabrielle Monica Bidaure of the Philippines to enter the quarterfinal to seal the Olympics spot. Ninth seed Ankita cruised to a 6-0 victory over her the 40th-seeded rival in the pre-quarterfinals. India thus have secured individual quotas in both men’s and women’s sections.

Dhiraj Bommadevara had secured the men’s individual quota from the Asian qualifying leg earlier. In the earlier rounds, Ankita had gotten the better of Shelley Hilton 6-4 and Mikaella Moshe 7-3, both from Israel, to make it to the last 16 stage. In the quarterfinal, the 25-year-old lost to Iran’s Mobina Fallah 6-4.

On the other hand, third-seeded Bhajan, who got a bye into the Round of 32, overcame Urantungalag Bishindee of Mongolia 6-2 to reach the fourth round. A win against Slovenia’s Urska Cavic in there saw her seal the second Indian quota of the day. Bhajan eventually made it to the final and defeated Mobina, who had defeated Ankita.

Earlier premier Indian archer Deepika Kumai, who qualified as second seed, suffered an opening round defeat to little known Yaylagul Ramazanova of Azerbaijan.

Indian men’s and women’s teams have failed to seal the quotas. They still can earn Paris berths if they maintain their World Rankings till the cutoff date of June 24.

The top-two nations from among the countries who have not got team quotas will make the cut. The men’s team is currently No 2 behind South Korea who have already qualified. The women’s team is currently No 8 and all these seven nations ahead of them have already got team quotas.