Shooting: Olympic aspirant Ganemat misses out on bonus points

CHENNAI: Ganemat Sekhon had done all the heavy lifting in the qualification stage, held across three days (starting June 16).

In a 52-woman field, she had dug deep to gradually climb the ladder and had eventually survived a shoot-off to become one of the six shooters to reach the final in the ISSF World Cup in Lonato del Garda (Italy), thereby being in contention for a medal.

In the 60-shot final, which transpired after the last round of the aforementioned qualification stage, the 23-year-old had four green dots (indicating a hit). But the cookie crumbled soon. Four misses in the following 10 shots meant her fate was more or less sealed.

Despite some greens in the following shots, it was a case of too little, too late as Ganemat—the first shooter from the country to capture an individual medal in the women's skeet event of an ISSF World Cup—became the first finalist to be eliminated.

Given that the National Rifle Association of India, the governing body of the sport in the country, is set to announce the shotgun squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics in a day or two, Ganemat, having done all the hard work, is likely to be gutted having missed out on a chance to bolster her chance of inclusion.

As per NRAI selection policy, shooters are entitled to bonus points (six points for gold, four for silver and two for bronze) for top-three finishes in World Cups (2023/24). India have two quotas in women's skeet and Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan (both quota winners) are the frontrunners to secure a ticket for Paris.

"It's interesting (Ganemat reaching the final). All the coaches/officials will sit and assess their performances and announce a team in a day or two. It is all wide open," a NRAI official said after Ganemat reached the final.