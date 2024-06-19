Returning Neeraj wins in Paavo Nurmi Games

CHENNAI: With about six weeks remaining for the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra seems to be getting into his best strides. The Olympic and world champion managed to throw 85.97m to lead the javelin competition at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on Tuesday. This could be his penultimate competition before heading to Paris in July. The competition did not have monstrous throws.

His best throw came in third attempt but that was also modest by his standards. His first two throws in the series — 83,62m and 83,45m — showed conditions were not conducive. After opening the season with a second finish in the Doha Diamond League where he touched 88.36m mark, he had a modest outing in India a few days later in May. He missed the Ostrava meet after he felt something in his adductor and this is his first major competition after a month.

Local boy Toni Keranen threw the spear to a distance of 84.19m to finish second while his teammate Oliver Helandar was third with a throw of 83.96. Other top throwers like former world champion Anderson Peters and young sensation Max Dehning of Germany too failed to impress.