With nutritionists by their side, Indian athletes seek maximum output in Olympics

"If you take sports like wrestling, judo, boxing or weightlifting. It depends a lot on what weight they are carrying right now and when is their tournament. Generally, we have a tendency to cut the weight before the tournament, they try to get their weight set long before the tournament. But at the last moment also because it's a stress for them to maintain. So we don't want them to be stressed at the last moment. So we do monitor their diet and also check that they don't end up gaining extra weight before the tournament."

"When it comes to the heavyweight category, the challenge we face giving them so many calories to maintain high body weight and lean body mass. So in that, we have to modify their diet. One thing is portion size and other is calorie intake because that also depends on how much they are training. It's not only about the weight but actually how many hours they are training also matters. So accordingly we plan their diet," Sharma explained.

While diet still counts as one of the most vital ingredients deciding the performance of any athlete, it is not the only factor that determines optimal performance. Sharma identifies efforts put in rest and recovery play a crucial role. "For athletes, depending on their age and discipline, we do look into many other aspects. The time for recovery is equally important. It is not like we can give them just the best diet available in the world. If they are not able to recover well, or if they are not getting adequate sleep, it all can affect the athletes.

These things go hand in hand because certain nutrients can help you sleep better. If you are not sleeping well, you may not be wanting to eat food properly or if you're not eating on time, your sleep can get affected. Just a thing as simple as caffeine intake, we have to monitor," a nutritionist with an experience of 24 years added.

However, the most delicate balance of everything that comes under the umbrella of nutrition needs to be achieved while looking after female athletes and their hormonal cycles. "For female athletes, some of them don't feel much. Some of the athletes, start feeling bloated, some feel very irritable and some cannot sleep well. Some stop drinking water, which can be counterproductive for their performance.

So we have to educate them. And most importantly, we do guide our athletes to keep a log of their menstrual cycle. Athletes also look for comfort food. We do need to take in account that if a female athlete is not feeling very good, we put that in their diet plan so that, it can go along with their training."

"There are a few female athletes who have a tendency to be on the anemic side. We do need to look into iron and folic acid and protein intake, especially around the time of their menstrual period. These are a few things we need to look into so they are comfortable and periods are not going to distract them from their performance," Sharma mentioned.

In 37 days, the games will start in Paris. With hope to count all of the hard work that has gone behind the scenes.