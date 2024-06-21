Rower Balraj aims for India's best finish at Olympics

CHENNAI: If being the lone entry from the country was not enough, Balraj Panwar will find himself all alone on his boat when the rowing competition starts at the Paris Olympics on July 27. Qualifying for the Games in the single sculls, the rower from Haryana knows the challenges that will be thrown at him at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium will be immense.

Mental toughness will play a big role if he wishes to surpass the best show by Indian rowers at the Olympics. For the record, Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat's 11th-placed finish in the lightweight men's double sculls in Tokyo has been the best show by Indian rowers in the Games' history.

"In other rowing events, you have a partner to discuss things and chalk out strategies as per the changing scenario but that's not the case in single sculls. Mental fortitude comes into play here. Self-motivation becomes important," Balraj told journalists on Thursday during a virtual media interaction organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India, the India Olympic Association and the Rowing Federation of India.

Having started rowing only in 2020, Balraj narrowly missed bronze at the Asian Games last year finishing fourth. The experience, however, made him wiser as apart from propelling his boat with oars during training sessions at the Army Rowing Node in Pune, he is also working with a psychologist to stay in a better frame of mind.

"Twice or thrice a week, I have classes with the psychologist. It will stand me in good stead during the competition. Besides, the experience at the Asian Games has taught me how to compete at the big international events," he added.