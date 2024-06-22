Not funding enough coaches may hurt wrestlers' chances at Asian C'ships

CHENNAI: The U-17 and U-23 Asian Championships will begin at Amman, Jordan on Saturday with competition in the Greco-Roman style in the former age group. As many as 60 Indian wrestlers (30 each for U-17 and U-23) will vie for medals in the continental event scheduled to end on June 30. The U-17 competitions will be held from Saturday to June 24 while bouts in the U-23 age group will be held from June 27 to 30.

Both tournaments will begin with competition in the Greco-Roman category followed by women's wrestling and men's freestyle bouts.

While wrestlers from the country would obviously be aspiring for medals in the event, a few issues might prevent them from achieving their goals as not enough coaches and physiotherapists have been accorded administrative sanction — to be more precise at the cost to the government.

As per the sanction issued by the TOPS division of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), participation of 72 members including 60 wrestlers, 10 coaches and two physiotherapists (both women) was approved at the cost to the government while 19 others including eight coaches, six referees, three physios were approved at no cost to the government.

If officials are to be believed, the presence of 10 coaches may be enough but it may not if three wrestlers from the country have bouts simultaneously on three separate mats. More importantly, wrestlers and officials from different styles are scheduled to reach the venue in batches and they are expected to leave once their competitions are over. This may further see a dip in the strength of coaches impacting the participation of Indian wrestlers in upcoming bouts.