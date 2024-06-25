Grandmaster Vaibhav secures top prize in rapid chess tournament

CHENNAI: GM Vaibhav Suri won the first place in the second edition FIDE-approved rapid chess tournament ‘Rotachess’, organised by Rotary Club of Madras Industrial City jointly with T Nagar Chess Academy at YMCA Royapettah.

Around 595 players, including nine Grandmasters, 15 International Masters and 3 Women International Masters, registered for the event. Vaibhav got a cash award of `80,000. GM Pranesh M finished second and earned `50,000 for his effort. The third prize was won by IM AR Ilamparthi and he took home `40,000.

Abimanyu cracks ton

An unbeaten century (102 n.o) by T Vijay Abimanyu helped Egmore RC to beat Coromandel SC by nine wickets in a second division match of the TNCA. Brief Scores: II Division: Crombest RC 200/9 in 50 ovs (Naushad Shafi Shaikh 68, Anirudh Krishnan 34; D Karthick 4/26, Nitin Singh 3/37) bt TI Cycles S & RC 184 in 48.2 ovs (V Athisayaraj Davidson 4/31). SKM CC 233/9 in 50 ovs (M Mohammed Azharuddeen 88, D Gowri Shankar 44; S Parameeswaran 3/35) lost to Komaleeswarar CC 236/9 in 50 ovs (S Parameeswaran 50 n.o; R Pavithran 3/38, S Praveen Kumar 3/42). Coromandel SC 214 in 49.5 ovs (S Harish 63; M Ashwin 3/52) lost to Egmore RC 215/1 in 47 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 102 n.o, S Santhosh Kumar 64).

TNCA women’s meet

The TNCA will organise the Freyer Trophy women’s T20 and one-day tournament from June 25 onwards. The eight teams in the fray are Green Invaders, Silver Strikers, Pink Warriors, Blue Avengers, Yellow Challengers, Red Rangers, Orange Dragons and Purple Blazers. The T20 meet will commence on June 25 and the one-day tournament will start from July 1 and will be played at Chennai. The tournament is set to go live and can be viewed on Youtube through the TNCA App/Website. The tournaments would be the basis of selection for women’s senior, U-23, U-19 and U-15 teams.

Karthikeyan shines

Karthikeyan’s 3 for 9 helped Freyer International to beat Social CC by five wickets in the final of the 54th All-India YSCA Trophy. Brief scores: Social CC 70 in 23 ovs (Siddharth B 25; Karthikeyan 3/9) lost to Freyer International 74/5 in 12.1 ovs (Vishal 29).

Equitas Bank win

Kathick C’s 51 propelled Equitas Bank to defeat RR Donnelly by 101 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial cricket meet. Brief scores: Equitas Bank 186/7 in 30 ovs (Gopinath 33, Karthick C 51, Sathish 26) bt RR Donnelly 85 in 24.2 ovs (Sathish 3/24).