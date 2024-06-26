EFI picks Anush over Shruti for Paris Games

NEW DELHI: The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has picked Anush Agarwalla to represent the country at the upcoming Paris Games in the dressage event after he pipped close contender Shruti Vora on better average after a careful evaluation of their recent performances.

The decision was taken unanimously by the Executive Council with the federation president handing his stamp of approval. It will be the first time the country will be having a representation at the dressage event at the quadrennial event.

Anush has been a consistent operator since the qualification period began last year and had achieved Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times while veteran Shruti earned the required two MERs this month. According to the federation, Anush was given the nod as he had a better average score of 67.695 %. Shruti’s average was 67.163 %.

As per the criteria set by the EFI, a rider-horse combination is required to achieve a minimum of 67% twice between January 1, 2023 and June 24, 2024 to be eligible for the Paris Games qualification. According to EFI selection criteria, if more than one athlete is eligible then the athlete with the highest average in Grand Prix out of the best four events in the past one year shall be chosen to participate. Scores at only FEI level competitions 3* and above are counted.