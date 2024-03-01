Chess: Shyaamnikhil on top after Round 4

CHENNAI: International Master (IM) P Shyaamnikhil is leading with 3.5 points at the end of the fourth round of the 20th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament at Coimbatore.

Shyaamnikhil is closely followed by IMs, Anton Sitnikov and Mohan Kushagra, who have three points each.

Results: Round 4: Arjun C Krishnamachari (India) 1.5 lost to IM Gochelashvili David (Russia) 2.5; WIM K Priyanka (India) 0 lost to FM Jeet Jain (India) 2.5; IM Touzane Oliver (France) 0 lost to IM Anton Sitnikov (Ukraine) 3; IM Sevan Buscara (France) 2 lost to IM Mohan Kushagra (India) 3; G Aakash (India) 2 lost to IM P Shyaamnikhil (India) 3.5.

Ethiraj College bag crown

NS Subhaharini’s unbeaten 43 propelled Ethiraj College to beat Guru Nanak ‘A’ by seven wickets in the Padma Shree PN Dhawan Memorial T20 All-India Invitation cricket tournament for women, organised by Guru

Nanak College, played at Sumangali Turf ‘A’ Grounds, Santhosapuram.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak ‘A’ 118/7 in 20 ovs (Yogya Kosuri 25; C Shushaanthika 3/24) lost to Ethiraj College 119/3 in 18.2 ovs (NS Subhaharini 43 n.o, C Shushaanthika 34). Player of the Final: NS Subhaharini.

Thiruvallur DCA U-16 meet

Thiruvallur DCA will be conducting its U-16 inter-school knock-out cricket tournament for the schools which are located within the boundaries of Thiruvallur District. Application forms can be collected at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office.

The last date for submission of the applications is March 4. The cut-off date is September 1, 2008 for players participating in the tournament. For further

Details, Contact: 9840482220; 9444329232.