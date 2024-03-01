Wrestling trials ‘challenged’ in Delhi HC

CHENNAI: A few days after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced dates of selection trials for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier, protesting wrestlers apparently have moved the Delhi High Court challenging the announcement. The wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian — also sought direction against the WFI’s move terming it illegal.

The Sanjay Kumar Singh-led WFI announced that the trials will be held at the IG Stadium in New Delhi on March 10 and 11. Buoyed by the decision of the world body, United World Wrestling (UWW), to lift its suspension, the WFI said that the opening day of the trials will see competitions in 17 Olympic weight categories (except 53kg in women’s wrestling wherein Antim Panghal has already earned an Olympic quota for the country) while the second and last day will witness competitions in the remaining weight categories.

It is learnt that trials in 53kg will be held on the last day and the winner of the same will represent the country in the Asian Championships. While the winners of the Olympic weight categories will compete in the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier, they along with winners in non-Olympic weight categories will represent the country in the continental championships. The continental event is scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from April 11 to 16 while the Olympic Qualifier is in the same city from April 19 to 21.

“We have learnt that the protesting wrestlers have moved the Delhi High Court in their attempt to get a stay on the trials. The WFI sent special invitations to these wrestlers as the federation wants the wrestling activities to resume in the country. But they didn’t respond to our invitations. Instead, they preferred to file a petition in court. As the WFI is being recognised by the UWW, we are confident that only the federation can send entries for international events being held by the world body,” a WFI source told this daily.