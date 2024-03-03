Anmol rise

Where does this confidence come from? The answer lies in her personality. From a young age, Anmol had been this “socially extroverted” kid. Devender would often find her chatting with some player or the other — contemporaries, seniors and even opponents — in some other court after matches.

The list of players she defeated in Malaysia is impressive. Even within the India team that had the likes of PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Ashmita Chaliha, all it took her was the first meeting to make friends and become the “pampered youngster”. “On the first day we met, I made friends,” says Anmol. The teenager was even prepared to dance in front of the team as is the tradition for any newcomer to break the ice within the squad. “Whenever newcomers are there, they will have to dance in front of the team. This time because of the finals everyone was focussed. Maybe, next time it might happen. For hours I was going through YouTube to see easy dance steps, and I did a bit of rehearsal with my roommate also,” she laughs.

Anmol’s ability to make friends without any inhibition plays a significant role in what she does on the field. “I just try to focus on my game and give my 100 percent. The result is not in our hands. But having those conversations gives a lot of confidence like you have interacted and gotten attached socially, there is no reason to be intimidated. There is no fear at all,” she explains.

Her coach Kusumm, who has constantly conversed with Anmol to not be star-struck, elaborates: “You can be a star for a while, but you are always human. It is important because if you give too much importance to someone, you forget who you are and your strength. Your opponent is just like you, but you cannot be intimidated by them. If you are, you cannot give your best and when you cannot, how will you know your level?.”

Dr. Ashok Ahuja, former head of Sports Medicine and Sciences at NIS, Patiala, says that Anmol’s confidence and willpower to go through the grind has brought her this far. “At the senior level, we talk of mental toughness, I think, thankfully, she has got that innate mental makeup to take up any challenges. The moment when we see her in training, she is very particular about it. Immediately when she returned (from Malaysia) before even we could tell her that celebrations should be over soon, she said ‘Sir, I went for my fitness in the morning’,” says Ahuja, a mentor at the Sunrise Academy.

Rising star of Delhi

The other fascinating aspect of Anmol’s rise to stardom is that she is one of the few to take the badminton world by storm from this part of the country. From 2010, barring Anupama Upadhyaya (2022, Haryana), no other women’s singles national champion have emerged from the northern zone. Anmol’s inspiration Saina, while born in Haryana grew up and made her name in Hyderabad. Ask Kusumm why is that the case, the 35-year-old coach explains:

“That time (during her playing days) infrastructure was less and parents are protective about the girl child, because of lack of exposure. Whatever you do, you do for your future and career, right? Everyone would want to know, if they do this, what will happen in the future. Slowly, they started understanding. Tanvi is from Punjab, Anmol is from Haryana, and so are Anupama and Unnati Hooda. Slowly they are coming up because parents are aware, and the support system is better. The financial help is important. And more importantly, you will need the support early to match the early potential.

“Now, there are academies everywhere so they train there, but if you shift, the cost goes go up and when a girl child moves, the stress on parents goes up. Maybe, these are the reasons but they are relaxed now because of availability and affordability. There are more talented players now. My parents wanted me to shift to Hyderabad or Bengaluru but again in a family if you are not a single child, you have to take care of everyone and the family demands take precedence. The parents feel the helplessness but they don’t tell or want to do for the kids,” adds the coach, who is hoping Anmol gets good sponsors to pursue her craft in the circuit.