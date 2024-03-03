'Anmol' rise: A look at India's latest Badminton sensation, Anmol Kharb

The list of players she defeated in Malaysia is impressive. Even within the India team that had the likes of PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Ashmita Chaliha, all it took her was the first meeting to make friends and become the “pampered youngster”. “On the first day we met, I made friends,” says Anmol. The teenager was even prepared to dance in front of the team as is the tradition for any newcomer to break the ice within the squad.

“I didn’t do any pranks because I didn’t want the coach to know that and get into trouble. Whenever newcomers are there, they will have to dance in front of the team. This time because of the finals everyone was focused. May be next time it might happen. For hours I was going through YouTube to see easy dance steps, and I did a bit of rehearsal with my roommate also,” she laughs.

Anmol's ability to make friends without any inhibition plays a significant role in what she does on the field. “I just try to focus on my game and give my 100 percent. The result is not in our hands. But having those conversations gives a lot of confidence like you have interacted and gotten attached socially, there is no reason to be intimidated. There is no fear at all,” she explains.

Her coach Kusumm, who has constantly conversed with Anmol to not be star-struck, elaborates: “You can be a star for a while, but you are always human. It is important because if you give too much importance to someone you forget who you are and your strength. Your opponent is just like you, but you cannot be intimidated by them. If you are, you cannot give your best and when you cannot, how will you know your level? Whether you lose or win is secondary. Once you give 100 percent you will come back either winning or learning.”

Dr. Ashok Ahuja, former head of Sports Medicine and Sciences at NIS, Patiala, says that Anmol’s confidence and willpower to go through the grind has brought her this far. “At the senior level, we talk of mental toughness, I think, thankfully, she has got that innate mental makeup to take up any challenges. The moment when we see her in training, she is very particular about it. Immediately when she returned (from Malaysia) before even we could tell her that celebrations should be over soon, she said ‘Sir, I went for my fitness in the morning’,” says Ahuja, a mentor at the Sunrise academy.

Kusumm, a former player, who took to coach when she was 23, recalls an incident from her first ever nationals when she was up against Saina Nehwal. For someone who had come from a small village in Rajasthan, Kusumm had no idea who Saina was, let alone how she plays. When her coach asked Kusumm if she could beat Saina, the then youngster said yes with all the confidence in the world. Understandably, she was blown away in the best of three (11-point games) and barely managed to get 2-3 points.

Thinking that her coach would scold her, Kusumm was taken aback by the praise that came her way. “My coach said I played ‘outstanding’. I did not understand. ‘Had I told you who she is, you probably would not have played as well as you did,’ he explained. I always tell the kids, ‘When you get to play against better players, don’t miss the opportunity to learn. And Anmol is not afraid. It was her debut in an international senior-level event. All opponents are so good that she didn’t have anything to lose. Definitely, responsibility was there, but the way she played fearlessly helped her. If she had thought too much, the results could have been different.”