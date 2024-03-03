Delay in Canada visa updates gives FIDE headache

CHENNAI: FIDE, the world governing body for chess, put together an extraordinary appeal late on Friday night as they urged the Canadian government to issue visas to players who have qualified for the Candidates. The elite eight player competition identities the challenger for the World Championship match later year. Both Candidates events (open and women) are scheduled to be in Toronto from April 3 to 22

On X (formerly Twitter), they wrote: “Regrettably, players from various countries worldwide, who submitted their visa applications [a] few months ago, have not yet received any updates on their status,” the body said. “With only a month remaining till the FIDE Candidates Tournament, there are grave concerns about the timely arrival of the players to Toronto.” They tagged the official account of the Minister of Immigration, Marc Miller, in the appeal. Emil Sutovsky, FIDE CEO, while sharing the appeal on X, tagged the account of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM.

In a separate email to this daily, FIDE confirmed that four out of the five Indian players are yet to hear any updates about their visa status. “We can confirm that four out of five Indian players did not receive a reply from Immigration Canada, despite timely submitting their application,” the body.

It’s understood that the brother-sister duo of R Vaishali and R Pragnnanandhaa are among the four. “Pragg, Vaishali and coach have submitted biometrics,” their trainer RB Ramesh told this daily. “They are supposed to send us the date to submit passport and it will take 10 working days after that to get visa. Time is very short.” As it stands, they plan to leave to Toronto on March 29.