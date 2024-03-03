Indian boxers seek all-important Olympic quotas in Italy

CHENNAI: INDIAN boxers will be in focus in the coming days as they aim to book their tickets for the upcoming Paris Olympics. A total of nine pugilists — seven men, two women — from the country will be taking part in the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio. The bouts are set to commence from Sunday and are expected to go until March 11.

It goes without saying this is a huge event for the Indians, especially for men, who are yet to clinch a single quota so far. Deepak Bhoria (51kg), two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (66kg) are some of the familiar faces who would want to change that narrative.

All the selected pugilists were handpicked after a series of tests (national meet & national camp) in the build-up to this event. They’ll be intent on repaying the faith put on them by the coaches.

Hussamuddin is one who has a compelling story. His aforementioned World Championships bronze medal came at a big cost. He had torn his ACL during the said event and was forced to away from the sport for a long time. That meant he was not part of the Asian Games, an event which had Olympic quotas on offer. Having returned to national camp in late December, he knew he had a mountain to climb. “It will be tough for me. But I’m confident of doing well. The treatment also went well so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he had told this daily then. Having passed the first challenge during the national camp, he will now be determined to make the most of this opportunity.