Olympic qualifiers: Boxers Deepak & Narender crash out

CHENNAI: In a massive blow for India, boxers Deepak Bhoria and Narender Berwal, taking part in the World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, lost their very first-round bouts on Sunday.

The first boxer from the country to enter the ring in the Olympic qualification event, Deepak (51kg) was one of the big names in the team and was expected to challenge for medals. He did put up a strong fight but still fell short on the day against Huseynov Nijat of Azerbaijan. The Indian lost by split decision (3-2).

This is not the start the Indian camp would have hoped for. Deepak was picked over Amit Panghal, who is a more renowned pugilist. Panghal, after a disastrous campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, has been in the background since then but he has shown signs of revival in recent times. National title in December and a gold medal in the recent Strandja Memorial event in Bulgaria being a case in point. But Deepak had impressed the coaches during the national camp and retained his No 1 spot in the 51kg to be part of this event.

Later, Narender, who had come closest to challenging for a quota spot during the Asian Games last year, also lost to crash out. The +92kg boxer lost against Germany's Nelvie Tiafack by unanimous verdict (5-0).

The Indian men boxers are yet to win a single quota so far. This is the second-last qualification event before the quadrennial event in Paris. Nine boxers (7 men and 2 women) from the country are taking part in this event.

On Monday, national champion Lakshya Chahar (80kg) will start his campaign in the Round of 64 clash against Iran's Gheshlaghi Meysam.

A total of 49 quotas (21 for women, 28 for men) are up for grabs during the event.

India have four quotas (all women) so far.