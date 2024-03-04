Wind in her sail: After the Asiad experience, Ishwariya chasing Olympics dream

CHENNAI: After becoming the first female RS:X windsurfer to qualify for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Ishwariya Ganesh hopes to make it big with the qualification for the 2024 Olympics. With the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France coming soon, the Chennai native spoke with the daily about her childhood, experience at the Asian Games, and more. Excerpts...



On her upbringing

I have always been a sporty kid. I have tried many sports like horse riding, karate, archery and shooting everything. But sailing is something that kept challenging me and there is a lot to learn. It's a completely different world. There's something new to it every day. That's what inspired me. Me and my brother started together and we compete together now. We help each other on land and we fight on water.



On difficulties involved in the sport

Windsurfing alone is very different from sailing. This IQ Foil is way more different. So each of the boats in sailing are very different from the other. We can't say that you spend so many years in one boat and it should come easy for the other boats but it doesn't work like that because the principle behind every boat is very different. Maybe we're catching the wind, maybe we're surfing through the waist, but how we steer it and how we dig up, everything is different with each boat. Windsurfing is more like on the water, but IQ foil lifts above the surface. There's more to learn and more fun, but it can be more risky.



On her experience at the Asian Games

Having the name of our country behind our backs is something empowering and motivating. It's not just you. You are representing a country. It is a dream of so many athletes. So we have to make use of the chance we have got. We were excluded from the main village because of our event. I didn't get to meet a lot of people. The beach volleyball and sailing teams were so far away from the main village. So we met sailing athletes from various countries and various classes of sports. It was a fun experience. Representing your country in the Olympics would be the ultimate goal of any athlete I would say. We are trying our best to make this time. In March and April, there is the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France to get a qualification for the Olympics.