Wind in her sail: After the Asiad experience, Ishwariya chasing Olympics dream

CHENNAI: After becoming the first female RS:X windsurfer to qualify for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Ishwariya Ganesh hopes to make it big with the qualification for the 2024 Olympics. With the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France coming soon, the Chennai native spoke with the daily about her childhood, experience at the Asian Games, and more. Excerpts...
On her upbringing
I have always been a sporty kid. I have tried many sports like horse riding, karate, archery and shooting everything. But sailing is something that kept challenging me and there is a lot to learn. It's a completely different world. There's something new to it every day. That's what inspired me. Me and my brother started together and we compete together now. We help each other on land and we fight on water.
On difficulties involved in the sport
Windsurfing alone is very different from sailing. This IQ Foil is way more different. So each of the boats in sailing are very different from the other. We can't say that you spend so many years in one boat and it should come easy for the other boats but it doesn't work like that because the principle behind every boat is very different. Maybe we're catching the wind, maybe we're surfing through the waist, but how we steer it and how we dig up, everything is different with each boat. Windsurfing is more like on the water, but IQ foil lifts above the surface. There's more to learn and more fun, but it can be more risky.
On her experience at the Asian Games
Having the name of our country behind our backs is something empowering and motivating. It's not just you. You are representing a country. It is a dream of so many athletes. So we have to make use of the chance we have got. We were excluded from the main village because of our event. I didn't get to meet a lot of people. The beach volleyball and sailing teams were so far away from the main village. So we met sailing athletes from various countries and various classes of sports. It was a fun experience. Representing your country in the Olympics would be the ultimate goal of any athlete I would say. We are trying our best to make this time. In March and April, there is the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France to get a qualification for the Olympics.
On the off-field challenges
Not a lot of people know about this sport. So it's difficult to find coaches, nutrition and everything else that comes with the sport. You have to do it on your own. It's not like you can look up to someone and ask how you should get it done. It's very unique and at the same time, expensive too. So without the support of family and recently with the help from GoSports and Dream Sports Foundation helping me out, it's not very easy. If you have a love for the sport, you will always find the way. There are going to be struggles, but its all worth it once you make it through it.
Practising in her hometown, Chennai
As a kid, I used to spend all my weekends at the beach and, once I started sailing, I have not looked at the beach the same way.
Every time I look at the waves I'll be like these are nice conditions to surf and if the winds are good or if I missed that in training today. I have not looked at the beach like I did before. It's great that I get to train in my hometown. For me, no other place can come close to this. It's great that I get to train in my hometown. For me, no other place can come close to this. I have not looked back at it the same way as I did before. It's great that I get to train in my hometown. For me, no other place can come close to this.
On the help she has received from Dream Foundation
It is a really expensive sport. So they've helped me prioritise my expenses. And apart from sports, they have been really helpful with my mental health, accommodation, all the event planning and a lot more. They helped me in ways that I didn't know I needed help. Their help has been really vital for me.