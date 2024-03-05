Delhi HC seeks clarification from sports ministry on WFI

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the central government to clarify whether the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) can send the teams for international events despite it being suspended by the sports ministry. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian. The court of Justice Sachin Datta granted time to the central government to get instructions in the matter and listed the plea for further hearing on March 7.

The renowned wrestlers in their petition prayed to the court to declare the WFI election illegal claiming it was held in violation of the sports code and sought directions against the proposed selection trials called by the federation to pick the teams for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier and Asian Championships.

"The court has been informed that the world body, United World Wrestling (UWW), has recognised the WFI which is why only the federation can send teams for all international events being held under the aegis of the UWW," Hemant Phalpher, WFI advocate, told this daily.

Notably, the petitioners were the face of the protest that erupted against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year. The wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. They demanded the removal of Brij Bhushan and his aides from the WFI.

Later, on December 21, 2023 WFI election was held wherein Sanjay Kumar Singh, considered to be a close associate of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the president. A few days later, the sports ministry abstained the WFI from functioning and instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee.