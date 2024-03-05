Flipside: Grand sporting mess: NSFs caught between sports code & court orders

CHENNAI: It is bad and it can get worse. Not just the National Sports Federations (NSFs) that have conducted elections after August 16, 2022 that can be in serious trouble but all federations. This can be inferred from the last three orders related to elections of NSFs passed by the Delhi High Court in February. The way things stand, months before the Olympics, majority of NSFs are in danger of getting de-recognised over sports code violation.

The first case was in connection with the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) elections. The second was connected with the Rowing Federation of India (RFI). The last was with All India Chess Federation (AICF). The VFI election was stayed. The RFI election was allowed but with a rider as the court had asked the ballots to be submitted to the court without counting.

But the curious case was related to the AICF election. Just before the sports ministry was supposed to file sports code compliance report as directed by the court, the association that filed the petition – Devbhoomi State Chess Association (Uttaranchal) -- decided to withdraw. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who specialises in sports law, was pursuing the matter in Delhi High Court. He said that there have been indications that somebody brokered peace between factions and asked Devbhoomi to withdraw petition. And there was no stay on the election.

What seemed even more baffling were the nominations of candidates for the 15-member executive committee list. There is no representation from any of the chess powerhouses like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh or Delhi. There are five from Northeast states – Arunachal, Assam, Tripura, Mizroam and Manipur — known for talent in sports like boxing, football, weightlifting, hockey, wushu, contact sports, cycling, etc.

The AICF base is in Chennai and it hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2022.

The three National Sports Federations (NSFs) may be in focus but it’s the court orders that are giving all NSFs sleepless nights. Going by various Delhi HC orders in the last three years (since All India Football Federation and Indian Olympic Association cases), almost all NSFs’ recognition and existence seems to be threatened, especially those that had approached the court during election. Even the sports ministry is caught in the mess.

This is what one order says: “Whether or not the constitution of the respondent no.1 is in compliance with the National Sports Federation of India and the judgment dated 16.08.2022 in W.P. (C)195/2010 particularly keeping in mind the prescription in the constitution of the respondent no.1 regarding the strength of the Executive Council (EC) and the number of office bearers (Article – 7(o), 13 and 16).” — Devbhoomi chess case order by Delhi HC judge Sachin Datta.

Another case: “Learned senior counsel for the RFI, on instructions, from Mr. Raj Laxmi Deo, President, RFI and Mr. N.V Sriram, Secretary, RFI assures and undertakes to this Court that the RFI shall carry out amendments to ensure full compliance with the Sports Code as interpreted by this Court vide judgment dated 16th August, 2022 in W.P.(C) No. 195/2010 within twelve weeks.” (Delhi HC while hearing RFI case -- Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora)



What seems even more interesting is that the sports ministry’s National Sports Development Code of India 2011 (NSDCI) is not the only guideline that the NSFs have to adhere to now. In fact, according to Mehra, NSFs have to follow the 2011 NSDCI as was interpreted by the high court order of India W.P(C) 195/2010 [Rahul Mehra v. Union of India) dated 16.08.2022.

One senior sports administrator said this will spell doom to not just one or two NSFs but almost all. The tricky part is bringing in line the state and district units. For NSFs, it is easy to follow the sports code as interpreted by the Delhi HC order of 16.08.2022 but for state and district units, it’s a colossal challenge. One must also keep in mind that sports is a state subject and every state may have its own guidelines. Most NSFs adhere to age and tenure guidelines and even have athletes in their mix. Athletes' Commission too have been set up.

Mehra said that other than the AIFF and the IOA who have challenged the 16.08.2022 order in SC, all other NSFs have to follow the division bench judgement. "Since no one has challenged this in court, the judgement has attained finality and all NSFs are bound by this," he told this daily.

The NSFs (most of them) are already not getting funds from the government directly. Things will get worse if they don't find a solution early. As one pointed out, all NSFs must come together and do something (even challenge it if needed).